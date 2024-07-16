Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Many are eagerly awaiting the Beirut Holidays Festival, which is making a strong comeback after a five-year hiatus. Beirut also eagerly awaits such events as they provide much-needed economic support. 

The festival, held in the capital known for its great food and vibrant nightlife, will significantly boost activity in establishments ranging from the smallest snack bars to the largest nightclubs. Your evening will begin with delicious food at Beirut’s restaurants before the concert, and after the concert, the night will continue with the after party, eventually culminating in the best breakfast as the sun rises.

With the influx of visitors, hotel occupancy rates are expected to exceed 70% during the festival period, according to industry insiders. This increase will include Lebanese visitors coming from distant areas, tourists, expatriates, and the artists and musicians' teams, leading to a bustling atmosphere.

The return of festivals and tourist activity to the capital has also encouraged investments in retail shops. Beirut’s markets will see more than 100 shops opening from now until October, revitalizing the local economy and enhancing the shopping experience for visitors.

To ensure the success of such a significant event, a dedicated team has been preparing and working for months, creating numerous direct job opportunities. This effort not only benefits the festival but also provides employment for many individuals, contributing to the local economy. 

The success of Beirut and the efficiency of its people in organizing prestigious events over the years showcases Lebanon’s competitive advantage in entertainment, arts, and culture.

Therefore, visitors to Beirut and its festivals will enjoy the beautiful atmosphere while simultaneously supporting the country's economy, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Beirut

Festival

Lebanon

Economy

LBCI Next
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

LBCI
World News
01:41

Trump says won't try ousting Fed's Powell

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
11:07

US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More