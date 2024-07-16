Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine SassineMany are eagerly awaiting the Beirut Holidays Festival, which is making a strong comeback after a five-year hiatus. Beirut also eagerly awaits such events as they provide much-needed economic support.The festival, held in the capital known for its great food and vibrant nightlife, will significantly boost activity in establishments ranging from the smallest snack bars to the largest nightclubs. Your evening will begin with delicious food at Beirut’s restaurants before the concert, and after the concert, the night will continue with the after party, eventually culminating in the best breakfast as the sun rises.With the influx of visitors, hotel occupancy rates are expected to exceed 70% during the festival period, according to industry insiders. This increase will include Lebanese visitors coming from distant areas, tourists, expatriates, and the artists and musicians' teams, leading to a bustling atmosphere.The return of festivals and tourist activity to the capital has also encouraged investments in retail shops. Beirut’s markets will see more than 100 shops opening from now until October, revitalizing the local economy and enhancing the shopping experience for visitors.To ensure the success of such a significant event, a dedicated team has been preparing and working for months, creating numerous direct job opportunities. This effort not only benefits the festival but also provides employment for many individuals, contributing to the local economy.The success of Beirut and the efficiency of its people in organizing prestigious events over the years showcases Lebanon’s competitive advantage in entertainment, arts, and culture.Therefore, visitors to Beirut and its festivals will enjoy the beautiful atmosphere while simultaneously supporting the country's economy, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.