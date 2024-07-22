South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

Report by Bassam Bou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Following airstrikes and shelling in the south, a key question arose: Is there an agreement between Hezbollah and the current government on managing the post-war situation in southern Lebanon?



The answer appears to be yes.



That is why Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has indicated that he is leaving the negotiation process to the Lebanese state.



This context also encompasses the remarks made by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib before the UN Security Council last week.



However, Minister Bou Habib clarified that his statements to the Security Council were not coordinated with Hezbollah but were made in conjunction with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is in contact with the party.



The key points of the Foreign Minister's remarks are as follows:



Firstly, the implementation of Resolution 1701 must be comprehensive on both the Lebanese and Israeli sides, following a step-by-step policy. The implementation will not be possible without stopping all Israeli violations.



Secondly, addressing the 13 points of reservation along the Blue Line, starting from B1 to the outskirts of Mari, may be resolved easily. However, the problem lies in resolving the issue of the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills.



Thirdly, Lebanon alone decides the scope and extent of military deployment in the border area in accordance with Resolution 1701, coordinating with international forces, and determining how to deal with Hezbollah's presence.



Fourthly, the return of displaced persons from both sides cannot occur through war but through a long-term settlement.



These points did not come out of nowhere to the Security Council members. The American, French, British, and Russian sides had already heard about them directly from Lebanese officials through their envoys to Lebanon and via talks with officials who are in touch with Hezbollah.



Among these envoys is the US envoy Amos Hochstein, who remains committed to his mission between Lebanon and Israel.



Hochstein met Bou Habib in Washington and is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



According to those who met with him, he is prepared to take action once conditions for a ceasefire align, even if it is just before the US presidential elections.



However, the question remains: will Israel, Hochstein’s primary focus, make any commitments before the results of the US elections are announced?