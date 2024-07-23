News
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In a race against time to prevent the killing of more Israeli hostages still alive with Hamas, and after the announcement of the deaths of hostages Yagev Buchshtav and Alex Dancyg, the Israeli security agencies, supported by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the National Security Council, issued a recommendation urging political leaders to approve the withdrawal of the army from the Gaza Strip during the first phase of the hostage exchange deal over six weeks. The army would then return to complete the third phase of combat.
According to the recommendation conveyed to Netanyahu, it is possible to control the security situation along the Philadelphi Corridor and prevent Hamas fighters from moving to the northern part of the strip, which are key obstacles in the negotiations. Security officials have been trying to recruit Israelis opposed to the withdrawal from Gaza, assuring them of Israel's ability to achieve its goals after the deal.
By Thursday, the scheduled date for the negotiating delegation to travel to Qatar to resume talks, security agencies are preparing a mechanism to ensure the security of the Philadelphi Corridor and the passage to the northern strip. The delegation will present the modified proposal to the mediators to be conveyed to Hamas in hopes of expediting the deal.
On the ground, the military establishment maintains its belief that military pressure will bring Hamas to the negotiating table. The army is intensifying its operations in Khan Younis and other areas, claiming that Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Sinwar, and Mohammed Shabana, are in Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, continues his inspection tours in Gaza. He emphasized the army's ability to provide the necessary flexibility to meet the conditions of the deal on one hand, and the immediate return to Gaza if Hamas does not adhere to the terms on the other, especially during the first humanitarian phase. This aspect must be clear to all parties before signing the deal.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Palestine
Crisis
Palestine
Hamas
