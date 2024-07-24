Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI

2024-07-24 | 13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
3min
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

It is not the first time that Palestinian factions have reached an understanding or agreement to end the ongoing division that has lasted for 17 years. 

However, it is also true that any unity achieved in governance has not lasted, as factions, particularly Fatah and Hamas, have failed to manage any partnership between them.

The Beijing Declaration is said to represent a new phase in Palestinian national dialogue meetings, and its timing, amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, might strengthen the required unity among Palestinians.

According to the declaration, the factions agreed on eight points, with the main ones being achieving comprehensive Palestinian national unity that includes all forces and factions, including Hamas, within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the formation of a temporary national unity government with the consensus of the factions and a decision from the Palestinian President.

However, the key question remains: Will this declaration stand a chance of lasting when all previous dialogues and coalitions have collapsed and turned into bloody confrontations between factions?

The Beijing Declaration, amid the Israeli war on Gaza and the conditions faced by Palestinians in the West Bank, has forcefully imposed itself on factions. But is there a unified agreement and roadmap for dealing with the Gaza war "day after" period?

Sources from Fatah told LBCI that the Beijing Declaration resembles previous agreements completed before October 7. 

According to the sources, what happened after October 7, with its tragedies and destruction, necessitates the establishment of an internationally recognized Palestinian government, which is not feasible with Hamas being part of this government. 

Therefore, Fatah's sources view the solution as conducting consultations to form a government where Hamas is involved but not represented in the unity government. 

They also stressed the need for all factions, including Hamas, to adopt the Palestine Liberation Organization's policy of establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders. 

Only then could Hamas join the organization through presidential and legislative elections, with popular support and agreement from all parties.
 

