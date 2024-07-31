Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, had been in Tehran, Iran, to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president, unaware that this would be his final public appearance.



Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital early Wednesday morning, marking a dramatic and tragic end to his high-profile visit.



According to Reuters, at approximately 1:30 AM, while Haniyeh was sleeping in a "private residence" for veterans north of Tehran, he was struck by an Israeli missile. The type of the missile remains unspecified and resulted in the death of Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.



The news was shrouded in significant media blackout and confusion. No images or videos of the attack site were released, leading to conflicting reports throughout the early morning.



By around 5 AM, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced Haniyeh's death at his residence in Tehran. About an hour later, Hamas confirmed the assassination of its diplomatic figurehead in what it described as a treacherous Israeli operation.



Israel has not yet officially commented on the incident.



However, media reports have varied, with some suggesting the missile was launched from a submarine, while others have described an aerial strike.



Iranian media reported that the missile was fired from outside Iranian airspace, and the IRGC has stated that an investigation into the incident's details is ongoing.



In the meantime, Iran has announced official and public mourning ceremonies in Tehran for Thursday, with Haniyeh's body to be transported to the Qatari capital, Doha, in the afternoon. Part of Haniyeh's family remains in Gaza.



Hamas has indicated that a funeral prayer will be held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha after Friday prayers, followed by Haniyeh's burial at the Imam Cemetery in Lusail.



The story of Ismail Haniyeh will not end with his burial.



The forthcoming details about this operation are expected to reveal much about the assassination of one of Hamas' most prominent political leaders.