News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, had been in Tehran, Iran, to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president, unaware that this would be his final public appearance.
Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital early Wednesday morning, marking a dramatic and tragic end to his high-profile visit.
According to Reuters, at approximately 1:30 AM, while Haniyeh was sleeping in a "private residence" for veterans north of Tehran, he was struck by an Israeli missile. The type of the missile remains unspecified and resulted in the death of Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.
The news was shrouded in significant media blackout and confusion. No images or videos of the attack site were released, leading to conflicting reports throughout the early morning.
By around 5 AM, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced Haniyeh's death at his residence in Tehran. About an hour later, Hamas confirmed the assassination of its diplomatic figurehead in what it described as a treacherous Israeli operation.
Israel has not yet officially commented on the incident.
However, media reports have varied, with some suggesting the missile was launched from a submarine, while others have described an aerial strike.
Iranian media reported that the missile was fired from outside Iranian airspace, and the IRGC has stated that an investigation into the incident's details is ongoing.
In the meantime, Iran has announced official and public mourning ceremonies in Tehran for Thursday, with Haniyeh's body to be transported to the Qatari capital, Doha, in the afternoon. Part of Haniyeh's family remains in Gaza.
Hamas has indicated that a funeral prayer will be held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha after Friday prayers, followed by Haniyeh's burial at the Imam Cemetery in Lusail.
The story of Ismail Haniyeh will not end with his burial.
The forthcoming details about this operation are expected to reveal much about the assassination of one of Hamas' most prominent political leaders.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Assassinated
Tehran
Details
Deadly
Israel
Attack
Next
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel for first time since Hamas attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel for first time since Hamas attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
0
World News
2024-07-24
Iran convenes German envoy over closure of Islamic centre for alleged Hezbollah support
World News
2024-07-24
Iran convenes German envoy over closure of Islamic centre for alleged Hezbollah support
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health: Number of martyrs rises to four
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health: Number of martyrs rises to four
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
05:32
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
3
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
4
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
6
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
7
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
17:24
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
8
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More