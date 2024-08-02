News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Over the decades, Israel has carried out numerous assassination operations targeting leaders of Palestinian armed movements and hostile countries. Assassinations are a key strategy Israel uses to enhance security and deter its adversaries.
The primary Israeli security agencies involved in these operations are Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Israeli military.
The methods used in these assassinations vary widely, including booby-trapped packages, silenced pistols, car bombs, sniper attacks, poisoning, drones, and direct airstrikes to ensure the target is eliminated.
To gather intelligence, Israel relies on advanced systems like Lavender and Pegasus, which can track the target's location and movements and collect crucial information.
Israeli assassinations are not confined to leaders within the occupied territories but extend to multiple countries.
Inside Palestinian territories, Israel has eliminated several figures, such as the spiritual leader of Hamas, Ahmed Yassin, in 2004, and the military leader of Hamas, Ahmed Jabari, in 2012. The latest assassination claim by Israel, which Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied, is the assassination of Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas, in July.
Outside Palestine, Israel has targeted multiple Palestinian leaders.
The most recent was Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated in Tehran. His deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed earlier in 2024 in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. In 2010, Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, a commander in the al-Qassam Brigades, was assassinated in his Dubai hotel room. Israeli crimes reached Malta, where it assassinated Fathi Shaqaqi in 1995 as he was leaving a hotel.
In Jordan, there was an attempt to assassinate Khaled Mashal by poisoning him, but the former Hamas political bureau chief and current frontrunner to succeed Haniyeh survived miraculously that day.
In 1988, Israel assassinated Khalil al-Wazir, known as Abu Jihad, at his home in Tunisia; he was the military commander of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) at the time.
Israeli assassinations are not limited to Palestinian leaders; Hezbollah leaders have also been frequent targets, and the latest was Commander Fouad Shokor.
Notably, Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah commander, was assassinated in 2012 by a car bomb in Syria's capital, Damascus, among many others.
Israel continues to use this strategy to achieve its security objectives, reflecting its determination to confront its adversaries by any means necessary.
However, these operations often lead to escalating violence and complicate the ongoing conflict in the region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Global
Pursuit
Palestinian
Hezbollah
Leaders
Israel
History
Target
Assassinations
Next
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
World News
2024-07-26
Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions
World News
2024-07-26
Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
5
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More