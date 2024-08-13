A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



After 900 days of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, as described by Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, decided to reciprocate. Ukrainian forces took control of 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory, reaching up to 30 kilometers deep, in just a few days.



Welcome to Kursk, where Ukrainian soldiers are replacing Russian flags with their own, forcing Russian troops to surrender, and displacing over 100,000 Russians. But why did Kyiv undertake this step?



In his first official acknowledgment of the operation in Kursk, Zelensky stated that the operation aimed to push the war onto the aggressor's territory, meaning Russia. He later affirmed in another speech that the operation is purely a security matter for Ukraine and is expected to bring perspectives on peace closer.



However, Ukraine's desire to impose peace through war did not sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who confirmed that Russia is preparing to respond to the Ukrainian aggression, as he described it.



According to a BBC report citing military experts, the recent Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine slowed down after the United States allowed the use of its missiles on targets within Russia. On the other hand, the Ukrainian operation, which began on August 6, followed just two days after Kyiv showcased the F-16 jets it received as part of a Western military aid package.



The strategic importance of Kursk is highlighted by the European Policy Analysis Center, which considers the region a vital logistical hub for Russia, essential for supply lines and military reinforcements. By targeting Kursk, Ukraine aims to disrupt Russian military capabilities, weaken its defensive positions, and exert pressure on a critical point in the Russian war effort. The question remains whether Ukraine will be able to maintain its presence there.