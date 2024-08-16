Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the ongoing wars, Israel's technological superiority has provided its intelligence agencies with invaluable data, which Tel Aviv considers a goldmine. This information unveils key areas of conflict and the primary players involved.



Additionally, Israel has developed and enhanced a sophisticated network of agents equipped with advanced technologies for gathering information and carrying out covert operations.



Israel has established one of the world's most formidable intelligence infrastructures, enabling it to gather information, conduct surveillance, and precisely target threats through multiple agencies.



Aman is primarily responsible for monitoring electronic espionage and communications. Mossad handles foreign intelligence operations and carries out assassinations deemed critical to Israel's security. Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) focuses on domestic security intelligence, including counter-terrorism activities within Israel and the Palestinian territories. Lastly, unit 8200, founded in 1952, has become one of the most crucial intelligence units within the Israeli military. It collects and analyzes signal intelligence, conducts cyber operations, intercepts communications, and uses drones for precise target strikes.



This advanced intelligence framework has evolved over the years, increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze data and facilitate rapid operational decisions.



Since the 1980s, Israel has also focused on developing satellite technology, with key assets including the Ofeq and TecSAR satellites. These satellites monitor military activities, especially in the Middle East, and capture high-resolution images in all weather conditions and even at night.





The technological progress achieved by Tel Aviv is complemented by the vast reservoir of information gathered on Hezbollah, Hamas, and various factions involved in the Syrian war.



In addition to its military and intelligence advancements in war, Israel has successfully formed intelligence-sharing alliances with several countries to monitor activities in Iran and Hezbollah.



Key partners include the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and some Arab nations.