B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The B-21 Raider, the world's first sixth-generation stealth bomber, is equipped with the most advanced stealth technology, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear missiles. Designed for rapid updates to counter future threats, this aircraft is poised to change the dynamics of warfare, potentially ending battles before they begin.



Unveiled publicly in a California ceremony in 2022, each bomber is estimated to cost around $750 million to produce.



During 2023 and 2024, the bomber underwent rigorous evaluations to assess its performance and ability to remain undetected in hostile airspace.



While many of its military specifications, such as maximum speed and flight range, remain classified, the manufacturer Northrop Grumman claims that the B-21 will provide the United States with a strategic advantage. According to the company, it can penetrate enemy air defenses and reach targets globally without being detected, a capability that approximately 90% of the current US bomber fleet lacks.



Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a significant role in the operation and management of the B-21 Raider. Its systems are designed to analyze vast amounts of data, enabling pilots to make quick and accurate decisions even in the most complex combat environments. AI also enhances the aircraft's performance by managing fuel consumption, optimizing flight paths, and providing multiple options to counter potential threats.



The B-21 Raider can function as an airborne command center, directing other aircraft and coordinating simultaneous attacks, thereby increasing its battlefield effectiveness.



According to a study by the Hudson Institute, the B-21 features a radar signature smaller than that of an insect, making it extremely difficult to detect, track, and engage. The bomber can also deploy large munitions to strike deeply buried installations and carry a significant payload of guided missiles.



The Hudson Institute study highlights the B-21's role in countering China, noting its capability to carry anti-ship missiles that can destroy Chinese naval and amphibious forces, as well as strike and turn off supporting ports and airfields.



However, a study by Chinese researchers asserts that China's new stealth aircraft, detection technologies, and hypersonic missiles can defeat the B-21 Raider in any future conflict scenario.