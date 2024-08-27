A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



A country surviving war, threats, one of the worst financial crises in the world, and being governed by a failed state—how is it still standing on its feet?



Logically, such a country should have collapsed a long time ago. But in Lebanon, there are the expatriates!



Look at how our economy has deteriorated in recent years, and yet, remittances from expatriates have remained steady for over 15 years, with $6.7 billion sent in 2023. These remittances are the primary source of dollar inflows in the country.



The same expatriates sending this money never miss an opportunity to visit Lebanon to check on their families and friends and to enjoy tourism in their homeland. Expatriates, who make up over 60% of the tourists, are providing the majority of tourism revenues, which amounted to $5.4 billion in 2023—Lebanon's second-largest source of dollar inflows.



In simple terms, expatriates contribute over $10 billion, nearly half the size of our economy, which stands at $20 billion, according to the World Bank.



So, seeing that families can still cover their basic expenses for food, healthcare, housing, electricity, and education despite the absence of any social safety net from the state, we remember that the support comes from the expatriates.



Seeing tourism businesses operating—from the smallest snack shop in the village to the largest nightclub in Beirut—we remember that much of their success is due to the presence of expatriates. The tourism sector employs 20% of the workforce in Lebanon, the highest percentage among Arab countries, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.



Noticing that the Lebanese Central Bank is managing to maintain the exchange rate despite the absence of reform measures, we remember that the dollars from tourism and expatriates are a crucial supporting factor.



We all know a brother, cousin, or friend who is an expatriate. Take good care of them when they come to Lebanon, and always check in on them when they leave.