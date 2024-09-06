US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-06 | 13:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The US efforts to finalize a revised proposal for a hostage exchange deal, promised by President Joe Biden, have failed. The details of the deal were expected to be announced by the end of the week. 

However, optimism has waned, even among Americans, about the likelihood of reaching a deal soon due to the lack of progress on key contentious points, most notably the Philadelphi Corridor and the captives included in the deal from both the Israelis and Palestinians, alongside the ceasefire duration.

Washington has attempted to draft a map outlining the Israeli army's deployment in the Philadelphi Corridor with the smallest possible number of soldiers. But an agreement on this issue has been elusive. 

US efforts, led in coordination with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, have not succeeded, especially in the absence of the negotiating delegation. 

This will prompt US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Israel within days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting with security leaders to discuss ways to handle the failure to reach a deal.

The Philadelphi Corridor remains the biggest obstacle in the negotiations, prompting the Americans to attempt to resolve the issue by dividing it into three parts:

The first is the area between the sea and the Rafah Crossing, where Washington proposes the establishment of a technological system overseen by Egypt and the United States to prevent smuggling above and below ground.
   
Meanwhile, the second is the reopening of the Rafah Crossing, located about 10 kilometers east of the coastline. An agreement on this point is expected to be finalized before Blinken's arrival.

The third is the section between the Rafah Crossing and Kerem Shalom Border Crossing, a sparsely populated area; from the American perspective, Israel can remain there during the initial phase of the deal.

However, the Americans find it difficult to reach a consensus on Netanyahu's demand to have Israeli army presence at monitoring points between the sea and the Rafah Crossing.

In addition to the Philadelphi Corridor issue, Washington has been unable to finalize an agreement on a ceasefire between the first and second phases of the deal, though they consider it a less complicated point.

While security agencies announced they are preparing for escalating tensions on the northern front, the West Bank, and Gaza due to the deal's failure, Netanyahu draws strength from opinion polls showing an increase in his party's seats from 21 to 23 if elections were held soon.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Gaza

Hostage

Ceasefire

Israel

Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI Next
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03

White House says hostage deaths highlight urgent need for ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More