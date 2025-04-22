News
Trump envoy Witkoff expected in Moscow this week: Kremlin
World News
22-04-2025 | 09:52
U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow later this week, Russian state media reported Tuesday citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
"Yes," Ushakov said in response to a question from a journalist as to whether Witkoff would visit Moscow on what would be his fourth trip since US President Trump took office with promises to bring a swift end to the Ukraine conflict.
AFP
