Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaoudi



The northern front between Israel and Lebanon saw a significant escalation on Sunday, with rockets and sirens blaring throughout the region, stretching from Lebanon's border through the Golan Heights and as far south as the Galilee.



Residents of these border towns spent the night in shelters or safe rooms as rockets pounded the area, marking one of the most intense nights since the escalation began.



The escalation on both sides of the border, which pushed over 30,000 Israelis into areas far from the immediate border zone, has caused widespread unrest, according to Israelis.



Many residents remain within the range of Hezbollah rockets, stoking tensions between Israeli towns and military authorities, which have struggled to ensure the safety of its citizens and formulate a clear plan for their return.



Israel's military, which continues to hold emergency evaluation sessions with its air and ground force leadership, attempted to reassure the public after several direct hits on homes in Kiryat Shmona and other towns, as well as military bases.



In a military report, the army claimed readiness for a full-scale operation against Hezbollah and emphasized its success in weakening the group's military and missile capabilities through preemptive strikes last month.



However, the report did little to restore public confidence as towns in the north, the Golan Heights, and the Galilee have been subject to heavy bombardment over the past few days, indicating Hezbollah's bolstered missile strength.



As military drills continue and civilian protests intensify, the US has ramped up efforts to broker a peaceful resolution and avoid a potential war with Lebanon.



Reports in Israel suggest that the US has proposed a land border agreement between Lebanon and Israel, including key areas such as the disputed Shebaa Farms and the village of Ghajar, potentially with the deployment of UN forces.



Nevertheless, Israel remains firm in its demand that Hezbollah withdraw at least ten kilometers from the border—a condition the militant group strongly rejects, making it a central issue in ongoing diplomatic talks.



Meanwhile, US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla is set to visit Israel as part of the broader effort to de-escalate tensions on both the Lebanese and Gaza fronts, particularly in the wake of the failure of the recent prisoner exchange deal.