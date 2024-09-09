Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09 | 12:51
High views
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
2min
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon has expressed its readiness for indirect negotiations with Israel to stop the ongoing conflict, with a stipulation that any ceasefire agreement must be new and not a mere amendment of UN Resolution 1701. 

"If there is a good decision that we accept as a state, we will try to convince Hezbollah."

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib made these remarks after a meeting with ambassadors of UN Security Council ambassadors.

However, these stances have only one goal, which is halting Israeli aggression in Lebanon. 

The meeting followed an increase in Israeli violations against Lebanese civilians, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressing the need for a swift and robust response from the UN Security Council to protect innocent civilians and civil defense personnel, who are tirelessly working to alleviate the suffering.

During the meeting, the Lebanese government presented the latest figures on Israeli violations, which have escalated since the start of the war. 

As of September 5, Lebanon has endured 5,882 airstrikes, with the town of Aita al-Shaab suffering the brunt of the attacks. The death toll has reached 641, including 174 civilians, among them 25 healthcare workers and three journalists. 

Economically, the war has caused severe disruptions across more than 2,000 square kilometers, equivalent to 18% of Lebanon's total land area. In addition, over 18 million square meters of land have been scorched, including 40,000 olive trees, while 340,000 livestock have perished.

These alarming figures prompted the Lebanese government to call on the UN ambassadors to intervene and halt the ongoing Israeli assaults.

