Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22 | 13:05
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following the confirmed assassination of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil in an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on X that the operation had brought closure to what he called "a painful and important file for Israel"—the Ansariya ambush.
What exactly did Gallant mean, and what is the Ansariya ambush?
Aqil was the mastermind behind the Ansariya ambush, a significant attack carried out by Hezbollah on September 5, 1997.
The operation stands as one of the most significant strikes against the Israeli occupation. During the ambush, 12 Israeli soldiers, including officers from the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, were killed.
In his post, Gallant declared that Israel had finally eliminated Aqil, the man responsible for the deadly ambush.
The Ansariya ambush remains one of Hezbollah's most successful and daring missions against Israeli forces.
In the early hours of September 5, 1997, a team of Israeli commandos attempted a covert landing near the coastal town of Ansariyeh, located between the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre. Hezbollah fighters, who had been tracking Israeli military movements, had planted explosive devices along the commandos' route.
Hezbollah's success was no accident. It was the result of intelligence gathering, where the group monitored Israeli military movements in the occupied south. Hezbollah's fighters set up a strategic trap, planting explosives in the area as they waited for the Israeli naval unit to make its landing, which aimed to assassinate a Hezbollah official.
As the Israeli commandos approached the trap, Hezbollah fighters encircled them, detonating the explosives and trapping the Israeli unit in a deadly crossfire. The firefight lasted for hours, stretching into the early morning, with Israeli helicopters providing air support.
Despite the aerial assistance, Hezbollah fighters maintained control of the situation, ultimately leading to the death of 12 Israeli soldiers, including members of Shayetet 13, Israel's most elite naval unit.
The Ansariya ambush remains one of Hezbollah's notable victories in its long-standing conflict with Israel. Many details surrounding the ambush remain classified, but over the years, more information has surfaced about the ambush's precision. What is clear is that it was a significant blow to the Israeli military, with the memory of this loss haunting Israel, as they made it a priority to target those involved.
Gallant's statement that Ibrahim Aqil's assassination closed this painful chapter for Israel marks the culmination of years of attempts to eliminate him.
Aqil had long been a target, not only for his role in the Ansariya ambush but also for his alleged involvement in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, for which Washington placed a $7 million reward for information leading to his capture.
