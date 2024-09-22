Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following the confirmed assassination of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil in an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on X that the operation had brought closure to what he called "a painful and important file for Israel"—the Ansariya ambush. 

What exactly did Gallant mean, and what is the Ansariya ambush?

Aqil was the mastermind behind the Ansariya ambush, a significant attack carried out by Hezbollah on September 5, 1997. 

The operation stands as one of the most significant strikes against the Israeli occupation. During the ambush, 12 Israeli soldiers, including officers from the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, were killed.

In his post, Gallant declared that Israel had finally eliminated Aqil, the man responsible for the deadly ambush. 

The Ansariya ambush remains one of Hezbollah's most successful and daring missions against Israeli forces. 

In the early hours of September 5, 1997, a team of Israeli commandos attempted a covert landing near the coastal town of Ansariyeh, located between the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre. Hezbollah fighters, who had been tracking Israeli military movements, had planted explosive devices along the commandos' route.

Hezbollah's success was no accident. It was the result of intelligence gathering, where the group monitored Israeli military movements in the occupied south. Hezbollah's fighters set up a strategic trap, planting explosives in the area as they waited for the Israeli naval unit to make its landing, which aimed to assassinate a Hezbollah official. 

As the Israeli commandos approached the trap, Hezbollah fighters encircled them, detonating the explosives and trapping the Israeli unit in a deadly crossfire. The firefight lasted for hours, stretching into the early morning, with Israeli helicopters providing air support. 

Despite the aerial assistance, Hezbollah fighters maintained control of the situation, ultimately leading to the death of 12 Israeli soldiers, including members of Shayetet 13, Israel's most elite naval unit.

The Ansariya ambush remains one of Hezbollah's notable victories in its long-standing conflict with Israel. Many details surrounding the ambush remain classified, but over the years, more information has surfaced about the ambush's precision. What is clear is that it was a significant blow to the Israeli military, with the memory of this loss haunting Israel, as they made it a priority to target those involved.

Gallant's statement that Ibrahim Aqil's assassination closed this painful chapter for Israel marks the culmination of years of attempts to eliminate him. 

Aqil had long been a target, not only for his role in the Ansariya ambush but also for his alleged involvement in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, for which Washington placed a $7 million reward for information leading to his capture.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Strike

Hezbollah

Commander

Attack

Ansariya

Ambush

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
Lebanon's health sector strained: Thousands injured in unprecedented attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25

Israel's preemptive strikes: Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket barrage facilitates drone attack deep in Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-21

Lebanon's health sector strained: Thousands injured in unprecedented attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More