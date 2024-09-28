Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel's continued assaults on various Lebanese regions have showcased a variety of missiles, but a new and highly precise weapon was recently used in the town of Kahaleh in Aley district.



A missile from an unmanned drone pierced through the windshield of a car, fatally injuring the driver without causing harm to the rest of the family or significant damage to the vehicle.



What is this deadly missile?



The missile, known as R9X or the "Ninja" missile, is of American origin and features unconventional technology.



Unlike traditional explosives, it relies on kinetic force and six razor-sharp blades that deploy upon approaching the target, delivering a precise hit without widespread destruction.



Measuring around 1.6 meters in length and weighing approximately 45 kilograms, the missile is typically launched from American MQ-9 Reaper drones.



However, this raises significant questions as Israel does not possess Reaper drones, instead utilizing models such as Hermes 450 and 900, which are not equipped to launch the Ninja missiles.



The United States developed the R9X to target individuals with minimal collateral damage. It was first publicly used in 2017 during the assassination of Abu Khayr al-Masri, a deputy leader of al-Qaeda, in Syria's Idlib province.



The missile was also employed in 2022 to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, targeting him precisely on a balcony without harming nearby civilians.



Following the pagers explosions, wireless devices, and the precision-targeted assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah leaders, Israel now appears to be utilizing advanced technology like the R9X in its attacks on Lebanon.



Despite the capability for precise targeting, Israeli strikes have still killed hundreds of civilians.