Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30 | 13:20
High views
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
2min
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The reality and the shock of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's assassination is gradually sinking in among his followers. The pressing question remains: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

Until now, Hezbollah has not released any details regarding the funeral arrangements for its leader, leaving room for multiple scenarios. 

One possibility is a large-scale public funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs, South Lebanon, or the Bekaa Valley, with widespread participation. 

However, given the ongoing Israeli strikes, this option seems unlikely at present. It could become more feasible if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

A second scenario suggests that, due to heightened security measures, Hezbollah might opt for a private burial ceremony with only close family members and key party leaders present, without live broadcasting of the event.

If Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's burial in Lebanon becomes too difficult, there is speculation that Hezbollah might transport his body abroad, with Karbala, Iraq — the site of Imam Hussein's shrine — being the most likely location.

All these possibilities remain tied to developments on the ground. 

Nonetheless, with time passing, there is growing speculation that Nasrallah may have already been buried in accordance with Islamic traditions, which emphasize prompt burial. 

Exhuming the body for a delayed public funeral would require a religious edict (fatwa), likely from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
