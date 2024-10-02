Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On the second day of the Israeli army's declared ground invasion, all efforts on the ground in South Lebanon have reportedly failed.



In the early hours of Tuesday night into Wednesday, an Israeli advance unit attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh through the Khallet al-Mahafer area, crossing the Blue Line.



However, after advancing only a short distance, the unit was ambushed by a group from Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, setting a trap.



According to informed sources, the clash occurred at point-blank range with direct heavy gunfire, forcing the Israeli unit to retreat with several casualties, including dead and wounded soldiers.



Despite this setback, Israel made another attempt in the same area later on Wednesday, with a unit breaching the separation wall and advancing as far as the main road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, reaching the Odaisseh Panorama.



However, the Lebanese Army later confirmed that the Israeli forces had withdrawn from the area.



Similar infiltration attempts were reported in Yaroun and Maroun El-Ras, where prolonged clashes erupted between Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army. Israeli forces tried to cover the retreat of their vehicles with heavy fire.



Amid these failed incursions, Hezbollah delivered a preemptive strike, targeting a group of Israeli soldiers gathered near Misgav Am with over 40 Grad rockets, disrupting their movements.



While the objective of the Israeli gathering remains unclear, sources speculate it may have been preparation for another infiltration attempt.



Meanwhile, Israel has continued its efforts to evacuate border villages, expanding the list of areas under threat or subject to evacuation orders.



According to observers, Israel's objective is to use these villages as potential corridors for a more extensive ground invasion while also attempting to sow discord among residents of the border regions.