Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

27-05-2025 | 00:14
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, where sirens sounded in several areas.

Yemen's Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

Reuters

Israel

Army

Yemen

Houthis

Missiles

US

Ships

Judge 'assassinated' in southern Iran: Judiciary
Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

