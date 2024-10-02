Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli citizens who went to bed amidst the terror of 190 ballistic missiles launched by Iran awoke to another blow: dozens of soldiers dead and wounded during Israel's first attempt at a ground invasion into South Lebanon, confronted by Hezbollah forces.



So far, Tel Aviv has confirmed the death of eight soldiers, with seven in critical condition and at least 20 others injured. The intensity of gunfire Israeli troops encountered during the incursion, and the subsequent evacuation of casualties paints a grim picture of the operation's outcome.



Images circulated of four military helicopters, bolstered by rescue units, airlifting soldiers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and Ziv Hospital in Safed, reinforcing warnings issued by critics of the ground operation.



One of the first soldiers Israel identified as killed had earlier expressed his determination to secure the nation's safety on his way to Lebanon but became the first casualty in the fierce confrontations.



However, the Israeli army has enforced a total media blackout on operations in Lebanon, even confiscating soldiers' and officers' mobile phones to prevent the dissemination of combat footage or images of the wounded.



This move was confirmed by Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who also urged Israeli citizens not to share images of missile impact sites or other sensitive details, claiming it could 'aid the enemy.'



These measures come after images surfaced showing the extensive destruction caused by the Iranian missile strikes, particularly near Unit 8200, the Mossad intelligence hub in Tel Aviv. Numerous air force bases, military installations, and critical infrastructure were also reported damaged.



The Israeli military has not publicly addressed the full extent of the damage from the missile barrage, as it convenes high-level consultations with security chiefs to prepare reports for political leaders on possible responses to the Iranian attack and the continuation of ground operations in Lebanon.



With northern Israel and Tel Aviv now under regular attack, the situation remains precarious as Israel grapples with the dual threats of Iranian missile strikes and the challenges of a prolonged ground offensive.