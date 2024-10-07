Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07 | 13:00
High views
2min
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the border area near the UNIFIL base and the town of Yaroun, the first Israeli attempts to penetrate deeper into Lebanese territory were met with significant resistance. 

The town, heavily bombarded over the past year, is now significantly destroyed as the battle rages on, with Ain Ebel witnessing additional incursion attempts.

Hezbollah announced that they targeted these incursions with explosives, inflicting casualties on the invading troops. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli military released footage showing the destruction of a mosque in Yaroun and widespread damage throughout the area.

Maroun El-Ras, another border town, also became a target for Israeli ground operations. The Maroun El-Ras plain serves as a crucial defensive line before reaching the town of Bint Jbeil, with both Maroun El-Ras and Yaroun acting as significant barriers against advancing Israeli forces.
 
Further Israeli attempts to advance were reported in Kfarkela, Odaisseh, and Tell en Nhas, as well as in the surrounding areas of Khiam and Marjaayoun Plain, which came under heavy bombardment late Sunday into Monday. 
 
LBCI captured footage of these strikes, showcasing the scale of destruction in the region. 

The scope of Israeli incursions expanded, impacting Meiss El Jabal and Blida, which endured relentless bombardment for several hours. 

Additionally, settlements facing Lebanese villages like Yiftah and Manara, as well as the area of Al-Malkiyya, were declared closed military zones. Hezbollah announced it successfully repelled an Israeli unit attempting to advance east of Blida. 

In the western sector, field reports indicate heavy shelling along the Naqoura and Aalma fronts, potentially signaling upcoming ground invasions. Israeli forces have been massing tanks behind the border walls near Yarine and Dhayra, though no confirmation has been made of any advance in that sector.

