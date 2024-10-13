News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Fighting has intensified along the southern Lebanese border, particularly in the Ramyeh area, extending to Khallet Warde near Aita Al Shaab.
This escalation was reportedly triggered by Israeli engineering operations, which included building a road from an Israeli military position toward a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post along the Blue Line.
Just after midnight, Israeli military vehicles began using this newly constructed road behind the UNIFIL base to penetrate deeper into Ramyeh. Hezbollah forces hesitated to respond initially, fearing injuries to UNIFIL troops and damage to its equipment.
However, by dawn, Hezbollah launched counterattacks, setting off two explosive devices targeting the advancing Israeli forces. Heavy clashes ensued, with Hezbollah confirming that several Israeli soldiers were injured in the confrontations.
Fighting persisted through the morning, with Hezbollah claiming to have targeted an Israeli tank near Ramyeh and a group of soldiers stationed in its vicinity.
Israeli media later reported significant casualties in the north, with helicopters evacuating wounded soldiers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
West of Ramyeh, further clashes occurred as Israeli forces attempted incursions from Arab al-Aramshe towards Dhayra, with intense shelling reported in the western sector of the border. Additional direct clashes took place in Blida, while Israeli troop concentrations came under fire in Maroun El Ras.
As Israel's ground offensive enters its 13th day, the focus has shifted to several key areas, particularly towns and villages where the Israeli army claims Hezbollah has military infrastructure.
These areas span from the western front, including Ras Naqoura, Labouneh, and Dhayra, to the center in Ramyeh, Khallet Warde, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun, and the east, such as Meiss El-Jabal, Blida, and Mhaibib, in addition to the eastern sector in Kfarkela and Odaisseh.
In a breach of international law, Israeli forces also launched strikes on Hanine and At Tiri using internationally banned cluster munitions.
In a separate development, the Israeli army announced for the first time in this conflict that it had captured a Hezbollah fighter.
According to the Israeli military, the fighter was found in a compound used by Hezbollah, allegedly located seven meters underground, following the discovery of a tunnel entrance in a Lebanese village.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Ground
Invasion
Operations
UNIFIL
Clashes
Hezbollah
Next
Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
2
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
3
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
5
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More