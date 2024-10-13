Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13 | 12:50
High views
Day 13 of Israel&#39;s ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
3min
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Fighting has intensified along the southern Lebanese border, particularly in the Ramyeh area, extending to Khallet Warde near Aita Al Shaab.

This escalation was reportedly triggered by Israeli engineering operations, which included building a road from an Israeli military position toward a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post along the Blue Line.

Just after midnight, Israeli military vehicles began using this newly constructed road behind the UNIFIL base to penetrate deeper into Ramyeh. Hezbollah forces hesitated to respond initially, fearing injuries to UNIFIL troops and damage to its equipment. 

However, by dawn, Hezbollah launched counterattacks, setting off two explosive devices targeting the advancing Israeli forces. Heavy clashes ensued, with Hezbollah confirming that several Israeli soldiers were injured in the confrontations. 

Fighting persisted through the morning, with Hezbollah claiming to have targeted an Israeli tank near Ramyeh and a group of soldiers stationed in its vicinity. 

Israeli media later reported significant casualties in the north, with helicopters evacuating wounded soldiers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
 
West of Ramyeh, further clashes occurred as Israeli forces attempted incursions from Arab al-Aramshe towards Dhayra, with intense shelling reported in the western sector of the border. Additional direct clashes took place in Blida, while Israeli troop concentrations came under fire in Maroun El Ras.

As Israel's ground offensive enters its 13th day, the focus has shifted to several key areas, particularly towns and villages where the Israeli army claims Hezbollah has military infrastructure. 

These areas span from the western front, including Ras Naqoura, Labouneh, and Dhayra, to the center in Ramyeh, Khallet Warde, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun, and the east, such as Meiss El-Jabal, Blida, and Mhaibib, in addition to the eastern sector in Kfarkela and Odaisseh.

In a breach of international law, Israeli forces also launched strikes on Hanine and At Tiri using internationally banned cluster munitions. 

In a separate development, the Israeli army announced for the first time in this conflict that it had captured a Hezbollah fighter. 

According to the Israeli military, the fighter was found in a compound used by Hezbollah, allegedly located seven meters underground, following the discovery of a tunnel entrance in a Lebanese village.

