Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A new massacre has been added to the ongoing series of Israeli attacks, this time targeting the town of Aitou in the Zgharta district.



This strike marks the first attack on the Zgharta region and the third on northern Lebanon, following previous assaults on Tripoli and Batroun.



The airstrike hit a building where families displaced from the Hijazi and Fakih families from Aitaroun in the South had taken refuge. The tragedy resulted in 24 individuals killed, including 13 women, eight men, and three children, along with six others injured.



Standing amidst the rubble of the targeted three-story building, only a few belongings remain scattered.



On the other side of the structure, significant damage was inflicted on five surrounding houses belonging to the owner's brothers and uncles. Over ten parked vehicles were reduced to ashes.



As of now, the reason behind the targeting remains unclear, but the outcome has led to a devastating loss of life.



Conflicting reports circulate regarding the presence of a Hezbollah official in the building, with some denying this claim. Hezbollah has not officially commented on the strike.



However, Hezbollah sources confirmed to LBCI that no official named Ahmad Fakih is associated with the group, suggesting that he may have been a relative of the displaced individuals who came to assist.



Sources suggested that the targeting of these areas under the pretext of "assassinating Hezbollah officials" appears to be an attempt to sow discord between the displaced populations and their host communities.