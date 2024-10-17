Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



It is not surprising that “the man who deceived Israel” is a primary target in its war against the Gaza Strip. Even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed him a “dead man walking,” reaching Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has not been an easy task.



Sinwar, who moved between Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip during the war—specifically built to withstand Israel’s bombardment—was captured in an ordinary building in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah.



So who is Yahya Sinwar, the person Israel considers most responsible for the attack on October 7?



Sinwar, who is 61 years old, has exhibited a leadership personality since his early years. Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza in 1962, he spent 24 years in Israeli prisons—most of his youth.



He spent two decades in Israeli prison studying his enemy. He closely followed Israeli society, diligently learning Hebrew and studying books about Israeli figures like Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Rabin.



According to the Financial Times, an interrogator who worked with the Shin Bet security agency concluded, “He learned us from the bottom all the way to the top.”



Sinwar's statements misled senior Israeli security officials, who believed that the Hamas movement he leads was hesitant to engage in another war and was interested in reaching a broader agreement with Israel.



The "number one wanted man" by the Israeli side was released in 2011 as part of the "Wafa al-Ahrar" deal, which involved exchanging several Palestinian prisoners for Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.



The U.S. designated him on its terrorism list in 2015. Two years later, he was elected head of Hamas in Gaza, succeeding late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and was re-elected in 2021 for a second term.



After the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Sinwar was appointed to replace him. It was then reported that negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange became direct with the person on the ground making decisions—Yahya Sinwar.



However, even his appointment as head of the political bureau did not prevent Israel from pursuing him, as they ultimately targeted him. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed, “Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them.”