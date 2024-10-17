News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Who is Hamas' Yahya Sinwar: The 'dead man walking' of Netanyahu's target list
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Who is Hamas' Yahya Sinwar: The 'dead man walking' of Netanyahu's target list
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
It is not surprising that “the man who deceived Israel” is a primary target in its war against the Gaza Strip. Even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed him a “dead man walking,” reaching Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has not been an easy task.
Sinwar, who moved between Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip during the war—specifically built to withstand Israel’s bombardment—was captured in an ordinary building in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah.
So who is Yahya Sinwar, the person Israel considers most responsible for the attack on October 7?
Sinwar, who is 61 years old, has exhibited a leadership personality since his early years. Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza in 1962, he spent 24 years in Israeli prisons—most of his youth.
He spent two decades in Israeli prison studying his enemy. He closely followed Israeli society, diligently learning Hebrew and studying books about Israeli figures like Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Rabin.
According to the Financial Times, an interrogator who worked with the Shin Bet security agency concluded, “He learned us from the bottom all the way to the top.”
Sinwar's statements misled senior Israeli security officials, who believed that the Hamas movement he leads was hesitant to engage in another war and was interested in reaching a broader agreement with Israel.
The "number one wanted man" by the Israeli side was released in 2011 as part of the "Wafa al-Ahrar" deal, which involved exchanging several Palestinian prisoners for Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.
The U.S. designated him on its terrorism list in 2015. Two years later, he was elected head of Hamas in Gaza, succeeding late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and was re-elected in 2021 for a second term.
After the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Sinwar was appointed to replace him. It was then reported that negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange became direct with the person on the ground making decisions—Yahya Sinwar.
However, even his appointment as head of the political bureau did not prevent Israel from pursuing him, as they ultimately targeted him. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed, “Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them.”
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Yahya Sinwar
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Next
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
0
World News
13:57
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar
World News
13:57
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar
0
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
0
Middle East News
10:46
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
Middle East News
10:46
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Clashes rage on in south Lebanon as Israeli army fails to advance against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Clashes rage on in south Lebanon as Israeli army fails to advance against Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
2
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
4
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
8
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More