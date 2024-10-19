First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-19 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli war in Lebanon has now extended its reach to various regions, with the latest incident occurring in Jounieh for the first time since the start of the war. 

Around 10 a.m., a Honda CR-V SUV traveling westbound on the Jounieh highway was targeted by a missile launched from a drone. The missile struck near the vehicle but did not explode; instead, it punctured the tires and caused it to break down. 

After this initial attack, a man and a woman inside the vehicle got out and fled towards a nearby area. The drone pursued them and fired a second missile, killing them instantly. 

Panic ensued on the busy highway as Civil Defense teams arrived to transport the deceased to the government hospital in Bouar. The Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces cordoned off the area, conducting investigations with forensic teams on the vehicle.

Witnesses reported hearing four explosions, while military sources confirmed that two missiles were fired, explaining that the sound of a missile launch and the sound upon impact can account for the multiple explosions heard by bystanders.

Currently, there is no information regarding the targeted individuals, except that the vehicle belonged to Khadija Ahmad Ghazal, registered in the southern town of Tyre. 

Israel has yet to specify its target or the nature of the attack, and Hezbollah has not announced any casualties. The strike also caused damage to several nearby shops, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israeli

Attack

Jounieh

Airstrike

Target

Vehicle

Killing

LBCI Next
Missile defense failure: Hezbollah targets Netanyahu's home in drone strike
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli airstrikes hit Aitit mayor's residence and vehicle in Bint Jbeil, killing 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Critical decisions ahead: Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Missile defense failure: Hezbollah targets Netanyahu's home in drone strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18

Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18

Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
16:56

UK's Starmer tells Netanyahu 'alarmed' by drone attack near residence

LBCI
World News
01:53

China's Xi says to deepen ties with Indonesia's new president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More