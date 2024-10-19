News
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-19 | 13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli war in Lebanon has now extended its reach to various regions, with the latest incident occurring in Jounieh for the first time since the start of the war.
Around 10 a.m., a Honda CR-V SUV traveling westbound on the Jounieh highway was targeted by a missile launched from a drone. The missile struck near the vehicle but did not explode; instead, it punctured the tires and caused it to break down.
After this initial attack, a man and a woman inside the vehicle got out and fled towards a nearby area. The drone pursued them and fired a second missile, killing them instantly.
Panic ensued on the busy highway as Civil Defense teams arrived to transport the deceased to the government hospital in Bouar. The Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces cordoned off the area, conducting investigations with forensic teams on the vehicle.
Witnesses reported hearing four explosions, while military sources confirmed that two missiles were fired, explaining that the sound of a missile launch and the sound upon impact can account for the multiple explosions heard by bystanders.
Currently, there is no information regarding the targeted individuals, except that the vehicle belonged to Khadija Ahmad Ghazal, registered in the southern town of Tyre.
Israel has yet to specify its target or the nature of the attack, and Hezbollah has not announced any casualties. The strike also caused damage to several nearby shops, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals.
