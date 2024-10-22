News
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22 | 13:00
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
LBCI visited the Ghobeiry area, located across from the entrance to Sahel General Hospital, where Israel has alleged that Hezbollah is storing cash and gold beneath the facility. According to Israeli claims, the hospital sits atop a Hezbollah-controlled financial cache.
Specifically, these assets are said to belong to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, several of whose centers were targeted by the Israeli Air Force on Sunday night.
LBCI entered the hospital, and the only "gold" observed was the medical equipment used by staff to save the lives of the injured.
As journalists arrived at the hospital and began coverage, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a message on X, urging the media to move from the hospital to the specific sites he had revealed on a map.
According to him, these sites would lead to Hezbollah's underground bunker.
LBCI attempted to approach the building Adraee referred to. However, young men were stationed below, locking its iron gates with chains. They prevented the crew from filming.
Additionally, when LBCI tried to contact Hezbollah's media representatives to demand permission to film inside the building, the request was declined.
