Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22 | 12:55
Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli airstrikes on Monday night targeted the southern Beirut suburbs of Jnah, near Rafic Hariri University Hospital, killing 18 people, including four children, and injuring over 60, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
The strikes, which hit four buildings and caused extensive damage to nearby structures, came without any prior warning for evacuation.
Despite Israeli claims that the target was a Hezbollah site near the hospital, no prior notice was given to residents. The hospital itself sustained damage but remained operational.
Reuters reported that Israel's military justified the attack, asserting it was aimed at a Hezbollah target near the hospital.
In addition to the strikes on Jnah, Israeli forces also bombed the fishermen's port in Ouzai, marking the first time the area was hit. Israel claimed the port housed Hezbollah's central naval base, allegedly used for storing high-speed marine vessels.
Despite ongoing international and U.S. calls to avoid targeting Beirut, Israel continues its military campaign across Lebanon, with no effective measures in place to halt the assault.
