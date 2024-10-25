News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
From the hospital, camera operator Hassan Hoteit shared how he emerged alive from the wreckage following an Israeli airstrike.
While he was able to regain his breath and recount his experience, his colleagues—Mohammad Reda, Wissam Kassem, and Ghassan Najjar—who were just meters away, tragically became the latest victims in the ongoing violence against journalists, joining the ranks of killed reporters.
Seven media teams believed they were in a secure area when they rented rooms at a resort in Hasbaya to cover events in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.
However, at 3:30 a.m., the supposedly safe ceilings collapsed onto the heads of the journalists.
Initial investigations revealed that two Israeli warplanes targeted one of the chalets with strikes just one meter apart.
Inside were Al Mayadeen camera operator Ghassan Najjar, broadcast engineer Mohammed Reda, and their guest, Al Manar's camera operator Wissam Kassem.
The devastation was widespread; the force of the strikes tossed journalistic equipment and vehicles several meters away. Even moving dozens of meters from the site of the strikes, one could see the extent of the destruction, raising concerns that the casualty toll could have been significantly higher.
This latest bloody message from Israel has broken all international laws, disregarding the helmets, vests, flags, and markings that indicated the presence of journalists.
The attack forced the media teams to withdraw from Hasbaya temporarily.
This incident came just hours after an attack on the Al Mayadeen office in Beirut. It revived memories of the October 13, 2023, Israeli assault on journalists in Aalma El Chaeb, which killed colleague Issam Abdallah and injured others.
The violence continued with the killing of journalists Farah Omar and Rabih Al Maamari from Al Mayadeen in Tyre Harfa.
In the face of Israel's brutality, the press remains committed to documenting these atrocities, often paying the ultimate price in their pursuit of truth.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Bloody
Message
Press
Journalists
Target
Killed
Strike
South Lebanon
Next
Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Health Minister Firad Abiad: 11 journalists killed in direct Israeli strikes on Hasbaya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:23
Health Minister Firad Abiad: 11 journalists killed in direct Israeli strikes on Hasbaya, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
22:15
Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
22:15
Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Hamoul, South Lebanon; Syrian national killed
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Hamoul, South Lebanon; Syrian national killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
3
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
4
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
5
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes
8
Lebanon News
22:15
Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
22:15
Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More