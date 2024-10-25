News
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon was officially added to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list during a recent meeting in Paris, placing the country among those under heightened international scrutiny for deficiencies in preventing money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes.
This intergovernmental organization assesses nations' compliance with standards aimed at combating financial misconduct, and Lebanon's listing is a culmination of longstanding concerns.
While Lebanon has cooperated with the FATF in formulating action plans to curb money laundering and terrorism financing, it has failed to implement the necessary reforms.
The ongoing financial challenges were exacerbated by Lebanon's default on Eurobond payments, inaction on International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations, lack of financial oversight over banks, and minimal progress in combating illicit financial activities.
The situation has deteriorated to what is now termed a "cash economy," making oversight nearly impossible. Despite repeated warnings about the severe implications of this situation, officials have not taken the matter seriously.
Lebanon's listing on the grey list now places it among 21 countries identified as high-risk for investment.
However, there are no immediate risks to transactions between the Banque du Liban (BDL), local banks, and correspondent banks.
The primary concern lies in the potential delays by the government in implementing the necessary reforms and conditions required to exit the grey list—something that several countries have successfully achieved.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
FATF
Lebanon
Grey List
Financial
Compliance
Shortcomings
Next
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
Previous
Lebanon News
13:54
Lebanon makes progress in financial reforms despite FATF 'grey list' designation, says PM Mikati
Lebanon News
13:54
Lebanon makes progress in financial reforms despite FATF 'grey list' designation, says PM Mikati
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israeli airstrikes target vicinity of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israeli airstrikes target vicinity of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22
LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
