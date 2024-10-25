Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon was officially added to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list during a recent meeting in Paris, placing the country among those under heightened international scrutiny for deficiencies in preventing money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes. 

This intergovernmental organization assesses nations' compliance with standards aimed at combating financial misconduct, and Lebanon's listing is a culmination of longstanding concerns.

While Lebanon has cooperated with the FATF in formulating action plans to curb money laundering and terrorism financing, it has failed to implement the necessary reforms. 

The ongoing financial challenges were exacerbated by Lebanon's default on Eurobond payments, inaction on International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations, lack of financial oversight over banks, and minimal progress in combating illicit financial activities.

The situation has deteriorated to what is now termed a "cash economy," making oversight nearly impossible. Despite repeated warnings about the severe implications of this situation, officials have not taken the matter seriously. 

Lebanon's listing on the grey list now places it among 21 countries identified as high-risk for investment. 

However, there are no immediate risks to transactions between the Banque du Liban (BDL), local banks, and correspondent banks. 

The primary concern lies in the potential delays by the government in implementing the necessary reforms and conditions required to exit the grey list—something that several countries have successfully achieved.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

FATF

Lebanon

Grey List

Financial

Compliance

Shortcomings

LBCI Next
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

Lebanon makes progress in financial reforms despite FATF 'grey list' designation, says PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24

Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike during UN-coordinated evacuation: Border violence continues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli airstrikes target vicinity of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22

LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23

Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:15

Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More