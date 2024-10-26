Symbolic or strategic? Debate intensifies over Israel’s 'limited' Iran strike

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite the achievements the Israeli army claims from its strike on Iran, there has been criticism regarding the scale of the strike and accusations that officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, yielded to U.S. demands by refraining from targeting Iran's nuclear and oil facilities.



Critics argued that the strike was more symbolic than substantial, merely a military response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel.



Israeli security officials, however, described the attack as extensive, precise, and intense, focusing on Iran's air defense system, which is meant to protect its most sensitive military sites from aerial and missile strikes.



The opposition also criticized the operation, with opposition leader Yair Lapid expressing support for the army's operational capabilities, which he praised as world-class while criticizing the decision not to target strategic or oil facilities to impose a "higher price" on Iran.



Meanwhile, lawmakers from the ruling Likud party, who revealed that the strike caused significant damage in Iran, stated that by not targeting nuclear facilities, Israel missed an opportunity to shift the "balance of fear" in the Middle East.



While some Israelis anticipate no retaliation from Iran, the Israeli air force announced that it is expecting another THAAD defense system from the United States to establish a comprehensive defense shield, including the Arrow, David's Sling, and Iron Dome systems.



Despite the significance of the strike on Iran, attention remains focused on the Lebanese front. Late Friday, Israeli media reported a statement from a military official indicating that the ground operation in Lebanon could conclude within a week, with the army set to concentrate operations in Ras al-Naqoura and the Shebaa Farms area.



As Hezbollah continues to target northern Israeli towns, the security Cabinet is scheduled to meet Sunday to assess the continuation of the ground offensive against Lebanon, with officials affirming that any settlement negotiations will proceed “under fire.”