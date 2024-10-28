News
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
2024-10-28 | 13:50
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With a glimmer of hope, Israelis closely monitor the results of talks in Doha, which aim to formulate an acceptable agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv.
The negotiations, involving American, Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian delegations, have focused on two proposals currently under discussion.
The recent sessions concluded as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu altered his stance regarding an Egyptian proposal for a two-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of four hostages from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners from Israel.
This change comes after Netanyahu initially rejected the proposal before sending Mossad chief David Barnea to Cairo.
Political and security analysts suggest that this shift may be an attempt by Netanyahu to portray a positive attitude towards a proposal that is expected to remain unfulfilled.
The Egyptian proposal was presented on Sunday, alongside one from Washington and Doha, amidst Israeli diplomats' expectations that progress toward a deal may stall until after the U.S. presidential elections.
Meanwhile, mediators are exerting pressure on both Israel and Hamas to make concessions, with a quadrilateral meeting scheduled in Doha before the week's end, in which Hamas will participate. This meeting aims to encourage a swift response from Hamas to the proposals, which seek to halt the fighting in Gaza and eventually lead to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Mossad Chief David Barnea indicated in closed meetings before his departure to Doha that Israel has an alternative approach to compel Hamas to accept the deal, which involves linking the ceasefire in Lebanon to the release of all hostages.
Following reports of obstacles imposed by Netanyahu regarding the agreement, the Hostages Families Forum announced a new phase of advocacy and pressure on the government for immediate approval of the deal and an end to the war.
