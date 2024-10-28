Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-28 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With a glimmer of hope, Israelis closely monitor the results of talks in Doha, which aim to formulate an acceptable agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv. 

The negotiations, involving American, Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian delegations, have focused on two proposals currently under discussion.

The recent sessions concluded as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu altered his stance regarding an Egyptian proposal for a two-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of four hostages from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners from Israel. 

This change comes after Netanyahu initially rejected the proposal before sending Mossad chief David Barnea to Cairo. 

Political and security analysts suggest that this shift may be an attempt by Netanyahu to portray a positive attitude towards a proposal that is expected to remain unfulfilled.

The Egyptian proposal was presented on Sunday, alongside one from Washington and Doha, amidst Israeli diplomats' expectations that progress toward a deal may stall until after the U.S. presidential elections. 

Meanwhile, mediators are exerting pressure on both Israel and Hamas to make concessions, with a quadrilateral meeting scheduled in Doha before the week's end, in which Hamas will participate. This meeting aims to encourage a swift response from Hamas to the proposals, which seek to halt the fighting in Gaza and eventually lead to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Mossad Chief David Barnea indicated in closed meetings before his departure to Doha that Israel has an alternative approach to compel Hamas to accept the deal, which involves linking the ceasefire in Lebanon to the release of all hostages.

Following reports of obstacles imposed by Netanyahu regarding the agreement, the Hostages Families Forum announced a new phase of advocacy and pressure on the government for immediate approval of the deal and an end to the war.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Doha

Netanyahu

Ceasefire

Proposal

Hope

Israel

Gaza

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Netanyahu says Israeli teams will continue to discuss US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Israeli military threats rise as US seeks Gaza ceasefire for south Lebanon solution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Expansion of Israel's defense system: What is the Iron Beam and how does it work?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
11:56

Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More