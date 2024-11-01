No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian





In the context of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, diplomatic anticipation prevails following U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Hochstein left Israel without returning to Beirut, while Israeli media reported, citing American sources, that the atmosphere during the meetings of envoys Brett McGurk and Hochstein in Israel was positive and that gaps had narrowed.



However, the discussions have not reached any officials in Beirut, and sources following the developments confirmed to LBCI that there had been no contact between the U.S. envoy and any Lebanese party since the meeting between Netanyahu and Hochstein.



While there has been no official movement toward Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a senior Lebanese political source and a senior diplomat, that the United States requested Lebanon this week to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel to revive stalled talks aimed at ending hostilities without specifying whether this request was made before or after the American delegation's talks in Israel on Thursday.



Another diplomatic source stated, according to Reuters, that Hochstein had made a similar proposal to the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati months ago. However, the Prime Minister's office later denied this claim.



Thus, according to Lebanese reports, Lebanon has never been asked at any time for a unilateral ceasefire.



Therefore, sources consider these leaks as part of the psychological warfare practiced by Israel against Lebanon, aimed at holding Hezbollah responsible for the continued aggression on Lebanon due to its refusal to cease fire.



In any case, Speaker Nabih Berri, who Hezbollah authorizes to negotiate, reaffirmed to the commander of the UNIFIL forces Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 as the only option for achieving security and stability in the region.



Later, Reuters reported that a U.S. official denied that Washington had made any proposal to Lebanon. The official confirmed that the U.S. is working with both Lebanon and Israel to achieve a lasting ceasefire.



The official added that they are working to "persuade Beirut to take back some initiative in the talks, particularly given the perception that Israel will likely continue military operations."



U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein also confirmed on X that the Reuters report about Washington proposing a unilateral ceasefire to Lebanon is false.