Key issues at stake: How Vance and Walz could influence the vice presidential race

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05 | 12:49
High views
4min
Key issues at stake: How Vance and Walz could influence the vice presidential race

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On November 5, the American people will determine the identity of the new president. 

The race for the White House between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will reach its conclusion. 

In addition to the president, Americans will also elect the vice president, with the battle between Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz. So, who are they?

JD Vance is an American politician, lawyer, and author who joined the Republican Party and became a prominent supporter of Donald Trump's "America First" campaign, despite being one of Trump's biggest critics at the beginning of his career. 

Born into a working-class family in Ohio, Vance gained widespread fame thanks to his book Hillbilly Elegy, which recounts the social and economic challenges facing the working class. Since entering the political arena, he has adopted controversial positions on immigration and foreign policy.

Tim Walz is an American Democratic politician and former teacher who served as governor of Minnesota after a stint in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Known for his support of social justice issues, women's rights, and climate change, he focuses on improving education and expanding healthcare programs in his state. 

One of his most controversial positions was his defense of reducing the police budget and reallocating funding toward social services following the George Floyd protests, which sparked significant debate among those who viewed the move as a necessary reform and those who considered it a threat to public safety.

The only debate they held is unlikely to change the outcome, simply because few voters are swayed by a vice presidential candidate. The golden rule for a vice presidential nominee is: "Do not make a mistake." Unless they make a major blunder, vice presidential candidates typically do not have a significant impact on the race.

Historically, the vice presidency has been largely symbolic, to the point where the first U.S. vice president, John Adams, described it as "the most insignificant office."

However, over time, this role has evolved and gained importance. 

For example, Dick Cheney, vice president under George W. Bush, was one of the most influential vice presidents, making crucial decisions to protect the country from a bunker during the September 11 attacks. Mike Pence, former vice president under Donald Trump, played an important role in certifying the results of the 2020 election despite the immense pressure he faced following the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
 
According to the U.S. Constitution, the vice president's powers are limited, but they preside over the Senate, break ties in case of a deadlock among senators, and announce the results of the presidential elections. 

Nonetheless, the role has become more central. For instance, Harris has set a record in her state as vice president for breaking the most ties in the Senate, highlighting her important role in passing legislation amid significant political division.

Tonight, the American people will determine the identity of the president and vice president, who will shape the future direction not only of the United States but also of the world. Between JD Vance and Tim Walz, who will accompany their president to the White House?
 

