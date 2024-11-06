David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

2024-11-06 | 14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0min
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

In an interview with LBCI, David Schenker, the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, expressed expectations for increased pressure on Iran. 

He also emphasized the importance of the Lebanese government implementing Resolution 1701.

You can watch the interview inserted above.
 

