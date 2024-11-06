News
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06 | 14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
In an interview with LBCI, David Schenker, the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, expressed expectations for increased pressure on Iran.
He also emphasized the importance of the Lebanese government implementing Resolution 1701.
You can watch the interview inserted above.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
David Schenker
United States
Iran
Resolution 1701
Donald Trump
