News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As the clock neared 4 a.m. on Saturday, Beirut was draped in calm, with the city’s residents fast asleep. However, that peace would soon shatter as massive airstrikes from Israeli fighter jets hit Mamoun Street in the Basta area.
The strikes leveled a six-story building, killing 20 people so far, and injuring dozens more.
Beirut's residents awoke to chaos, and so did the media—especially Israeli outlets. The burning question on everyone's mind: Who was the target?
Several names circulated in the Israeli media, from Hezbollah’s Jihad Council member Talal Hamieh to its Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.
As the dust from the attack began to settle, Israeli media identified Mohammad Haidar as the target.
AFP, citing a Lebanese security source, reported that a senior Hezbollah leader was targeted, but the source did not confirm whether the individual survived.
However, Hezbollah denied that any member of the party was in the building at the time of the strike.
Who is Mohammad Haidar, the person Israeli media claims was the target of the operation?
Known as Abu Ali, Haidar served as the head of Hezbollah’s operations department and was a member of its Jihad Council. He was elected as an MP to Lebanon's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc from 2005 to 2009.
His responsibilities expanded after the assassinations of Imad Mughniyeh in 2008 and Mustafa Badreddine in 2016. Recently, his name emerged as one of the key figures leading Hezbollah militarily against Israel, following the killings of top-level party leaders.
If Haidar was indeed killed, it would mark the loss of the fifth member of the party's Jihad Council, leaving only two members: Talal Hamieh, commander of Unit 910 responsible for secret external operations, and Khodor Youssef Nader, in charge of the party’s security unit.
Whether or not Haidar was assassinated remains the central story, but the broader Israeli aggression on Beirut adds to Israel's long record of crimes.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Israel
Airstrikes
Beirut
Basta
Mohammad Haidar
Jihad Council
Talal Hamieh
Naim Qassem
Next
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Israel's army continues airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Israel's army continues airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
0
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
6
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More