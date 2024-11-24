Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Dressed in traditional Jewish attire and often flanked by Emirati and Israeli flags, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a prominent figure in the Jewish community of the UAE, was known for his appearances at Holocaust memorial events since 2020, following the signing of the Abraham Accords.



However, his life came to a tragic end when UAE authorities reported him murdered under mysterious circumstances after an alleged abduction on Thursday.



Rabbi Kogan, 45, held dual Israeli and Moldovan citizenship and represented the Chabad movement, known for engaging with secular and unaffiliated Jews, unlike more insular religious Jewish groups.



Since relocating to the UAE in 2020 during the signing of the Abraham Accords, he has played a vital role in fostering cultural and religious ties, serving as a spiritual leader for the Jewish community in Dubai.



According to reports, Kogan was abducted in Sharjah on Thursday while attending a conference on religious tolerance. Witnesses claim his car was intercepted outside his residence by masked individuals, who forced him into an unregistered vehicle.



Surveillance footage captured the abduction, but conflicting reports in Israeli media suggest he may have been taken from a food store he managed in Dubai.



Kogan had returned to the UAE on Wednesday from Israel, where he had reportedly met with Israel's new ambassador to the UAE, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.



While no group has claimed responsibility, Israeli security sources allege the involvement of an Uzbek cell operating under Iranian directives. Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects fled to Turkey after the incident, with evidence pointing to Iran's coordination.



The Israeli government condemned the killing, labeling it an act of terrorism and anti-Semitism. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called it an attempt to undermine Israel's relations with nations that signed the Abraham Accords.



Israel also reiterated its travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE and for residents to minimize movements.



British diplomat Edmund Fitton-Brown, who previously investigated a similar case in the UAE, drew parallels between Kogan's murder and a decade-old assassination of a British citizen linked to Iranian operatives. Fitton-Brown speculated that Iran has grown more emboldened in targeting dissidents, often employing foreign criminals.



The alleged involvement of Uzbek nationals raises questions about Russia's stance, given its close geographical and security ties with Uzbekistan.