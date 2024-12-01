Israel reviews security risks amid Syrian conflict, considers military options

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



In emergency security assessment meetings regarding the fallout from recent armed group attacks in Syria, Israeli security agencies, in coordination with political leaders, instructed the military to prepare for a potential strike.



This contingency would be enacted if it becomes clear that unconventional weapons held by Bashar al-Assad's regime fall into the hands of militant groups.



Over the past two days, Israel has intensified its coordination with the United States to monitor how developments in Syria might affect its northern region and the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.



While some intelligence sources described the situation as presenting new challenges for Israel, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that Israel would not take sides in the Syrian conflict.



However, he acknowledged the need to consider the Kurdish minority's requests and explore opportunities for increased cooperation with them.



Notably, Israeli media outlets have recently aired exclusive interviews with leaders of Syrian opposition groups, during which these figures expressed favorable views toward Israel.



Analysts speculated that the attack in Syria might reflect Israel's perceived success in its confrontation with Lebanon.



Amid these developments, Israeli security agencies expect Hezbollah to maintain calm in Lebanon to focus its efforts on supporting Assad's regime.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing for potential clashes with Hezbollah.



Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi has directed the army to be ready for several days of combat inside Lebanon if necessary.