Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03 | 12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the sixth day of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, tensions escalated significantly.
However, despite multiple violations and heightened military activity, the truce held firm, avoiding collapse.
Israeli forces carried out on Monday artillery shelling, airstrikes, drone operations, and incursions deeper into Lebanese territory than seen since November 27.
In response, Hezbollah retaliated for the first time, targeting the Israeli position at Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the occupied Kfarchouba hills.
Hezbollah characterized its response as defensive and precautionary, targeting an area not subject to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. The move was described as a warning, aiming to deter Israel from solidifying its occupation and establishing new rules of engagement.
The group emphasized that its actions were a warning against Israeli provocations and a failure to address ongoing violations through diplomatic channels. Its statement concluded with the phrase, "You have been warned," underscoring its intent to maintain deterrence without breaching the ceasefire agreement.
On the seventh day of the ceasefire, tensions slightly eased, but Israeli violations persisted. In Shebaa, an Israeli drone strike killed Jamal Saab, a shepherd tending his livestock. In Beit Lif, another strike injured a civilian who was repairing a power line.
Meanwhile, in Maroun El Ras, Israeli forces detonated explosives in residential neighborhoods and homes.
Maroun El Ras, located at an altitude of over 900 meters, holds strategic significance, overlooking several settlements in northern Israel, including Avivim, as well as Lebanese towns such as Bint Jbeil.
As Israeli breaches continue both on the ground and in the air, attention shifts to the ceasefire monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire. Military sources indicate that a French officer is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with the committee's inaugural meeting likely to follow soon after.
On the Lebanese side, the army has appointed Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos, commander of the South Litani Sector, as head of the Lebanese delegation to the committee.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israeli
Violations
Hezbollah
Retaliation
Ceasefire
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
Middle East News
2024-08-22
Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says
Middle East News
2024-08-22
Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Israel's stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Israel's stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:07
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
3
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
4
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Middle East News
09:46
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
5
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
6
Lebanon News
01:25
US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
01:25
US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three
