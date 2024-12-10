News
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A series of questions arise in the wake of recent developments in Syria: Could Lebanon become a hotspot for individuals wanted by Lebanese authorities, the U.S., and the international community, including figures from Bashar al-Assad's regime, with former National Security Bureau head General Ali Mamlouk at the forefront?
Is it true that Mamlouk fled to Lebanon after Assad's fall, despite being wanted by the Lebanese judiciary for the 2013 bombings of the Al-Taqwa and Al-Salam mosques in Tripoli and for smuggling explosives from Syria to Lebanon via former Minister Michel Samaha's car in 2012 to carry out terrorist attacks in the north, including killing politicians and religious leaders?
Three high-ranking security sources from the General Security, the Information Branch, and State Security confirmed to LBCI that Mamlouk has never entered Lebanon and remains in Syria.
The most significant security information suggests that Mamlouk, before the regime's collapse and continuing afterward, has coordinated with some opposition factions in Syria.
This coordination is not limited to Mamlouk but also extends to other high-ranking Syrian security officials from Assad's team, who remain in Al Qardahah.
Mamlouk, described by the U.S. State Department as one of the architects of Syrian suffering due to the crimes he committed and who is listed on U.S., European, British, and Canadian sanctions lists, has not entered Lebanon since Assad's fall.
However, other Syrian figures close to Assad, some of whom are on U.S. sanctions lists and others who are not, have entered Lebanon.
The potential issue Lebanon could face in the future relates to internationally sought individuals, not those who are not pursued.
In this context, security information reveals that businessman Khaled Kaddour, who is close to Maher al-Assad and listed on U.S. sanctions lists, is currently in Lebanon.
He owns an apartment in Beirut, holds residency, and has long entered and exited Lebanon through legal crossings.
Businessman Muhammad Hamsho, a partner of Kaddour and Maher al-Assad, also moved to Lebanon after Assad's regime collapse. He is on U.S. sanctions lists but holds Lebanese residency.
It is important to note that those who own an apartment or a "first-class company" in Lebanon are granted residency, as well as those who have "Courtesy Residence" and have deposited $15,000 in a Lebanese bank.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Businessman
Bashar al-Assad
Maher al-Assad
United States
Sanctions
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel's actions reshape Syria's dynamics
UN Resolution 2254: A missed opportunity for Syria and a path forward after Assad
