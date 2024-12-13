Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's political scene is deeply divided as factions prepare for the presidential election session scheduled for January 9.



The Amal-Hezbollah duo is actively pushing to secure a president in this session. Publicly, they continue to advocate for the candidacy of former MP Sleiman Frangieh. Still, alternative names like Georges Khoury, Elias Al-Baysari, Nassif Hitti, and Farid Haykal Khazen have also emerged.



However, these candidates face skepticism from certain members of the Quintet Committee, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United States, which insist on a consensus candidate who is unifying, reformist, and aligned with sovereign principles.



On the other hand, the opposition bloc prefers postponing the election until after Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency on January 20, believing that the changing regional dynamics favor their position. They aim to capitalize on this momentum to push for a candidate like Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, despite reservations from some factions within the opposition that view him as a polarizing figure.



Meanwhile, a third faction seeks a middle ground between the Amal-Hezbollah duo and the opposition.



This team includes the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), and the Moderation Bloc. The FPM's primary goal is to block Frangieh's candidacy, with Army Commander Joseph Aoun also off the table. They remain open to discussing alternative names and have previously proposed a list of candidates.



The PSP reiterates its preference for a consensus candidate who has the backing of at least one prominent Christian political group.



The Moderation Bloc, expanding to include centrist MPs, is focused on floating potential names and gauging the political landscape to identify a compromise candidate acceptable to the major parties.