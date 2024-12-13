Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Future of Lebanon&#39;s presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's political scene is deeply divided as factions prepare for the presidential election session scheduled for January 9. 
 
The Amal-Hezbollah duo is actively pushing to secure a president in this session. Publicly, they continue to advocate for the candidacy of former MP Sleiman Frangieh. Still, alternative names like Georges Khoury, Elias Al-Baysari, Nassif Hitti, and Farid Haykal Khazen have also emerged. 
 
However, these candidates face skepticism from certain members of the Quintet Committee, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United States, which insist on a consensus candidate who is unifying, reformist, and aligned with sovereign principles.  

On the other hand, the opposition bloc prefers postponing the election until after Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency on January 20, believing that the changing regional dynamics favor their position. They aim to capitalize on this momentum to push for a candidate like Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, despite reservations from some factions within the opposition that view him as a polarizing figure.  

Meanwhile, a third faction seeks a middle ground between the Amal-Hezbollah duo and the opposition. 

This team includes the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), and the Moderation Bloc. The FPM's primary goal is to block Frangieh's candidacy, with Army Commander Joseph Aoun also off the table. They remain open to discussing alternative names and have previously proposed a list of candidates.  

The PSP reiterates its preference for a consensus candidate who has the backing of at least one prominent Christian political group. 

The Moderation Bloc, expanding to include centrist MPs, is focused on floating potential names and gauging the political landscape to identify a compromise candidate acceptable to the major parties.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Future

Lebanon

Presidency

Balance

Lebanon

Divisions

January 9

LBCI Next
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Iraq closes airspace for 'safety' reasons: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More