News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13 | 13:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the morning of August 21, 2013, Eastern Ghouta in Syria awoke to a scene of devastation: hundreds of lifeless bodies, including children, victims of sarin gas unleashed by the Assad regime in one of the most horrific crimes in modern history.
To fully understand this tragedy, here is a closer look back to August 20, 2012, when then-President Barack Obama declared that the use or transfer of chemical weapons in Syria would cross a "red line."
However, despite the Ghouta massacre, Washington's red line was quickly blurred. The Obama administration, expected to launch a military response to change the course of the Syrian war, instead deferred to Congress and pursued a diplomatic solution.
The outcome was a deal brokered with Russia, leading Syria to join the Chemical Weapons Convention and dismantle parts of its chemical arsenal. The diplomatic move came at a cost: a blow to U.S. credibility on the global stage.
While the Ghouta victims became a grim symbol of inaction, the Assad regime eventually fell over a decade later. So, what the Obama administration failed to do, Netanyahu's administration took action.
Israel has conducted over 350 airstrikes targeting key military sites across Syria, marking the most extensive air operation in its history. These strikes targeted air defense systems, military airports, missile storage facilities, and weapons production sites in cities such as Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra.
The Israeli navy also joined the offensive, hitting Syrian maritime facilities, including ports in Bayda and Latakia. Among the most critical targets was the Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf, long linked to the development of chemical weapons and missiles. Facilities suspected of storing or producing hazardous chemical materials in Damascus and Homs were also destroyed.
Now, more than a decade after the Ghouta massacre, the U.S. continues to advocate for the removal of Syria's chemical weapons.
Nonetheless, Israel's campaign aims much further, seeking to eliminate any weapon deemed a threat to its national security.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Decade
Ghouta
Massacre
Israel
Strikes
Fight
Syria
Weapons
Chemicals
Next
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus
0
Middle East News
2024-11-21
68 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria's Palmyra
Middle East News
2024-11-21
68 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria's Palmyra
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Israeli army strikes tunnel from Lebanon to Syria, claims it was used for weapons smuggling
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Israeli army strikes tunnel from Lebanon to Syria, claims it was used for weapons smuggling
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
UN chief 'concerned' over 'extensive violations' of Syria sovereignty, Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2024-12-12
UN chief 'concerned' over 'extensive violations' of Syria sovereignty, Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Iraq closes airspace for 'safety' reasons: state media
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Iraq closes airspace for 'safety' reasons: state media
0
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
2
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
3
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache
4
Lebanon News
03:46
Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:46
Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
7
Lebanon News
07:16
MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea
Lebanon News
07:16
MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea
8
Lebanon News
06:15
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
Lebanon News
06:15
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More