Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



LBCI team visited the site of recent Israeli airstrikes in the town of Bmalkah, located in the countryside of Tartus province, where former Syrian military weapon depots were targeted.



The strikes reportedly hit several locations, including air defense units and storage facilities for surface-to-surface missiles. The area remains littered with military remnants, rockets, and unexploded ordnance, posing ongoing risks.



Thick smoke and flames continue to rise from the targeted sites, accompanied by sporadic explosions caused by leftover military munitions. Destroyed military vehicles from Syria's former army can also be seen in the area.



According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, this is the largest airstrike to hit Syria's coastal region since 2012. The attack caused an earthquake of magnitude 3.0, which residents in northern Lebanon felt.



The airstrikes also resulted in significant damage to homes surrounding the targeted sites, leaving a trail of destruction and concern among residents.