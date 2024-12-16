Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16 | 12:50
High views
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
3min
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Tartus Port, home to Russia's largest naval base in the Middle East, has been a cornerstone of Moscow's military presence in the region for decades. 

Located on Syria's western coastline, the port showcases the extent of Russian influence and its evolving strategy in the area.

LBCI, situated near the main entrance to the base across from the first Russian military checkpoint, can observe how the Russian-controlled area stretches across the western and eastern sections of the waterfront. The port is divided into two key zones.

At Pier 7, the core of the military operations lies on the western side. This area, traditionally hosting Russian naval vessels, appeared less active during LBCI's recent visit. No warships were docked at the pier, an unusual sight. 

According to the interim port administration, which took over after a Russian company relinquished control, the warships have moved to Syrian territorial waters, leaving behind a smaller number of patrol boats. Reports also suggest a Russian military convoy recently departed Tartus for the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, amid rumors of troop withdrawals via military cargo planes from Hmeimim.

Occasional movement of Russian military vehicles into and out of the base continues to reflect activity at the site.

On the eastern side, the container yard at Pier 5 has been under Russian control since the fall of the Assad regime. The area was completely sealed off, prohibiting access to anyone looking to retrieve goods from the yard. 

During LBCI's presence, a Russian crane was seen dismantling a guard post at the base's entrance, potentially signaling preparations to reopen the container yard to port operations. This could allow workers to resume activity at the facility as early as next week.

The developments at Tartus Port highlight both Russia's strategic adjustments and the broader implications of its military presence in Syria. While the port remains a symbol of Moscow's influence, its evolving operations raise questions about its long-term plans in the region.

Middle East News

Tartus

Port

Russia

Strategic

Naval

Presence

Syria

