Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel has granted itself the freedom to implement certain provisions of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon based on its own interpretation, according to the Israeli security cabinet.



In a meeting discussing the Israeli army’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the cabinet concluded that disagreements over the interpretation and implementation of the agreement’s provisions would not influence Israel’s decision to apply them as it sees fit.



While the cabinet stated it would not accept preserving the agreement "at any cost," it announced that it would not withdraw a single Israeli soldier from Lebanon until Hezbollah had fully withdrawn behind the Litani River.



During a ceremony for the new commander of the 91st Brigade, which continues its operations in Lebanon, Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin warned that Israel would not hesitate to take any necessary measures to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing itself in the south.



Another issue discussed by the security cabinet was the clause related to the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's infrastructure and the return of weapons to the south.



Israel, according to its interpretation, not only rejected the return of Hezbollah fighters to the south, even without weapons but also decided that any rebuilding of houses destroyed during the war—allegedly used for military purposes—would be seen as the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's military infrastructure.



The new commander of the 91st Brigade, before beginning his duties, declared that the mission of his brigade in Lebanon was not yet over and threatened to use all available means to prevent Hezbollah from returning to the south.



An Israeli security official revealed that Israel is seeking changes to its border with Lebanon, noting disagreements with the committee monitoring the agreement over the continued presence of the Israeli army in Lebanon.



The official confirmed that the political and military establishments would not implement any new withdrawals in the coming two weeks, at least following the pullback from the Western sector in the south, and that there would be no compromise on areas from which Israel refuses to withdraw.



Meanwhile, explosions carried out by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon were heard as far as the Galilee. Israel claimed to have destroyed five large Hezbollah weapons depots in the past 24 hours.