Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon&#39;s new government formation?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With the process of appointing a new prime minister now complete, attention shifts to forming a government capable of addressing Lebanon's pressing challenges. 

For the new administration to succeed and avoid repeating the negative experiences of the past, several key principles must be prioritized.  

First, the government should not include any blocking third for any political faction, as the country cannot afford further deadlock in this critical period.  

Second, the exclusive allocation of ministerial portfolios to specific sects, parties, or groups must end, fostering inclusivity and fairness in governance.  

Third, individuals with ties to past controversies—whether financial, political, or security-related—should be excluded from ministerial roles to restore public confidence.  

Fourth, ministers should be selected based on expertise, with a focus on competence and productivity, regardless of gender. Ministers should have in-depth knowledge of their assigned portfolios to ensure effective management.  

Fifth, the distinction between so-called "sovereign" and "service" ministries must be abolished, as all ministries are meant to serve the public and advance the common good, not personal or factional interests.  

Sixth, MPs should not hold ministerial positions to uphold the principle of separation of powers and allow the Parliament to effectively oversee and hold the government accountable.  

Ultimately, Lebanon needs a cohesive and efficient government that can lead the country out of its current crises and rebuild trust in state institutions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Crafting

Government

Change

Steps

Lebanon

Formation

LBCI Next
From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13

Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11

Israeli army says expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza, continues military operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More