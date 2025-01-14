Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With the process of appointing a new prime minister now complete, attention shifts to forming a government capable of addressing Lebanon's pressing challenges.



For the new administration to succeed and avoid repeating the negative experiences of the past, several key principles must be prioritized.



First, the government should not include any blocking third for any political faction, as the country cannot afford further deadlock in this critical period.



Second, the exclusive allocation of ministerial portfolios to specific sects, parties, or groups must end, fostering inclusivity and fairness in governance.



Third, individuals with ties to past controversies—whether financial, political, or security-related—should be excluded from ministerial roles to restore public confidence.



Fourth, ministers should be selected based on expertise, with a focus on competence and productivity, regardless of gender. Ministers should have in-depth knowledge of their assigned portfolios to ensure effective management.



Fifth, the distinction between so-called "sovereign" and "service" ministries must be abolished, as all ministries are meant to serve the public and advance the common good, not personal or factional interests.



Sixth, MPs should not hold ministerial positions to uphold the principle of separation of powers and allow the Parliament to effectively oversee and hold the government accountable.



Ultimately, Lebanon needs a cohesive and efficient government that can lead the country out of its current crises and rebuild trust in state institutions.