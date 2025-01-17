News
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17 | 12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
France is pressing for the swift formation of a Lebanese government. The Lebanese side proposed a technocratic government comprising 24 ministers, aligning with the number of key ministerial portfolios. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the idea.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is also eager to form his first government as quickly as possible, preferring it to include only essential portfolios and rejecting the idea of ministers with no portfolios. Aoun insists on creating a legitimate government before responding to foreign calls.
The Amal-Hezbollah duo seeks guarantees of parity in the government, which aligns with the political balances, including control over the Finance Ministry, ensuring reconstruction efforts. The duo also advocated for implementing the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 south of the Litani River, leaving discussions regarding northern areas for a broader dialogue.
These key points were the focus of the Parisian discussions held in Lebanon, where Macron urged political actors to support the President and Prime Minister-designate, stressing that this is not a time for personal interests.
The meetings in Baabda became a hub for meetings, including a quadrilateral gathering between Speaker Nabih Berri, President Aoun, French President Macron, and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. This was followed by a private meeting between Macron and Berri. Earlier, Mikati and Berri had convened at Ain el-Tineh.
Sources familiar with the Baabda discussions indicated that significant progress had been made toward government formation. Both Amal and Hezbollah sources conveyed optimism, and a positive atmosphere was echoed in Ain el-Tineh. Upon leaving Baabda, Speaker Berri remarked, "God willing, things will turn out well."
The most important remaining issue is Salam's proposal to President Aoun at the conclusion of his parliamentary and political consultations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Baabda
Meetings
Macron
Joseph Aoun
Nabih Berri
Nawaf Salam
Najib Mikati
Government
Formation
Positive
