Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government

2025-01-23 | 13:02
2min
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As President Joseph Aoun continues his consultations, no significant progress has been made on the government formation front at Baabda Palace. 

His communication lines remain open with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who is expected to visit the presidential palace within the next 24 hours.  

Sources close to Salam told LBCI that work on forming the government is progressing slowly but steadily, with positive developments noted, though more time is required to finalize the process. They emphasized that the formation cannot be rushed and that patience is necessary to achieve the desired outcome.  

However, LBCI sources revealed that the negotiations remain complex, with several sticking points, primarily the Finance Ministry. 

The Lebanese Forces, Change MPs, and several independent lawmakers oppose the ministry's retention by the Amal-Hezbollah duo, while the latter insists on keeping it under their control.  

In this context, it has been reported that a delegation of eight Change MPs met with Salam on Tuesday for an hour and a half, stressing the need to prevent any sect from monopolizing specific ministries, including the Finance Ministry.  

The ongoing political deadlock reflects broader regional and international expectations. 

Observers suggest Lebanon must form a government that aligns with the required reforms and breaks away from past power-sharing practices, excluding partisan figures from key positions. Failure to do so could prolong the country's economic crisis and deepen its international isolation.

