US claim of free passage through Panama Canal 'absolute falsehood': Panama president

World News
06-02-2025 | 09:26
High views
US claim of free passage through Panama Canal &#39;absolute falsehood&#39;: Panama president
US claim of free passage through Panama Canal 'absolute falsehood': Panama president

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday rejected the United States' claim that it negotiated free passage for government vessels through the Panama Canal as an "absolute falsehood."

The Panama Canal Authority, which runs the waterway linking the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean, has also rejected the claim by the U.S. State Department that U.S. government vessels would go through for free.


AFP
 

