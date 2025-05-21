France to summon Israel envoy over West Bank warning shots

Middle East News
21-05-2025 | 11:18
High views
France to summon Israel envoy over West Bank warning shots
France to summon Israel envoy over West Bank warning shots

Paris will summon Israel's ambassador over warning shots fired by the country's army during a visit by diplomats in the West Bank, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

Barrot called the shots "unacceptable" and said the envoy would be called in "to offer an explanation." One French diplomat was part of the visiting delegation, he added.


AFP
 

