Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hopes for the announcement of Lebanon's new government were high in Baabda, with preparations underway for an official decree to be read by Cabinet Secretary-General Mahmoud Makie on Thursday.



However, a last-minute deadlock derailed the anticipated breakthrough.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was summoned to the Presidential Palace for a tripartite meeting with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, ended with Berri leaving through a back exit, signaling a renewed impasse over the appointment of a fifth Shiite minister.



Earlier in the day, Salam met with Lebanon's Grand Mufti, who urged him to expedite the government's formation based on equal rights and responsibilities among all components. It was Salam's first visit to the Mufti since his designation three weeks ago, breaking with political custom.



According to sources close to the Amal-Hezbollah duo, Berri proposed several names for the disputed ministerial seat, including Audit Court judge Abdel Reda Nasser.



However, Salam, insisting that he and the president would decide on the appointment, put forward Lamia Moubayed, a candidate rejected by Hezbollah and Amal. When Berri pressed for alternative names, Salam stood firm on his decision, arguing that he would disrupt attempts that could set a precedent for future obstruction under the guise of 'charter' balance.



The disagreement escalated, with Berri warning that he might withhold a confidence vote in Parliament. Following the heated exchange, both Berri and Salam left the palace without making any statements.



Meanwhile, Reuters reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy is set to deliver a firm message to Lebanese leaders during an upcoming visit, stressing that Washington will not tolerate unchecked influence by Hezbollah and its allies in the formation of the new government.